UN panel OKs yearlong sanctions waiver for S. Korean civic group's COVID-19 aid to N. Korea

This composite image shows anti-virus measures being made in North Korea. (Yonhap News TV)

A United Nations Security Council committee on North Korea sanctions has approved a sanctions exemption for a civic organization here to send anti-coronavirus equipment to the impoverished nation, according to its website Thursday.



Under the decision, the first of its kind for the North this year, the Inter-Korean Economic Cooperation Research Center will be exempt from UN sanctions in place for a shipment of 20 thermal imaging cameras there as part of efforts to help Pyongyang stave off the spread of COVID-19. The UN panel, tasked with overseeing sanctions measures imposed against the North, issued the approval on Jan. 26, which will be effective for a year.



The civic organization's president, Kim Han-shin, told Yonhap News Agency by phone that it will have follow-up consultations with the North to decide when and how the goods will be delivered. (Yonhap)