Discover gems of Korean abstract art after Korean War at Hakgojae Gallery

“Tree I” by Ree Bong-sang

Korea’s “dansaekhwa” abstract movement grabbed global attention in the early 2000s, but many more of Korea‘s abstract artists who developed their own styles and struggled to stand on their own feet have not received similar attention.



To help give them their due, one of Korea’s biggest art galleries is holding the exhibition “Seeking ‘Eidos’: Korean Abstract Painters 7,” to shed light on seven pioneers of Korea’s abstract art.



Hakgojae Gallery’s first exhibition of the year spotlights seven artists from the mid-20th century, with work that reveals the artists’ agony of the time, embracing Western influence on the one hand and escaping Japanese colonial impact on the other.



The gallery’s exhibition features works by Ree Bong-sang, Ryu Kyung-chai, Rhee Sang-wooc, Kang Yong-un, Ha In-doo, Ri Nam-kyu and Cheon Pyong-kun.



The artists -- born in the early 20th century -- have gone through the turmoil of the Korean War (1950-1953) and the rapid industrialization that followed as soon as the country gained independence from Japan.





An installation view of "Seeking ‘Eidos’: Korean Abstract Painters 7" (Hakgojae Gallery)