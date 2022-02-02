Busan International Film Festival aims to connect Asia’s film industry

Opening ceremony for the 26th Busan International Film Festival held last year (BIFF)

Busan International Film Festival announced its vision and goals to expand its presence in Asia on Tuesday.



Established in 1996, BIFF is the first international film festival in Korea, held annually in the local theaters of Busan.



According to the BIFF secretariat, it held the first general meeting of 2022 on Jan. 27 at BIFF Hill of the Busan Cinema Center. Following the meeting, it announced its new vision to hold an event to link filmmakers and moviegoers in Asia. BIFF‘s previous vision was more focused on becoming the best film fest in Asia.



The fest organizer also highlighted its goal to create a festival that is being held throughout different Asian countries, instead of as a centralized festival in Busan.



Through “BIFF Interlink,” the event organizer will mainly use online channels to allow audiences from different countries to enjoy the annual film festival in Busan.



BIFF‘s other goal is to establish the biggest Asian story market, where global buyers and sellers of the movie industry can gather.



The organizer said that it will create a platform that is more open and convenient to global film industry insiders.



The Entertainment Intellectual Property Market that assists in holding meetings between film-related intellectual property holders and buyers and that is held during the Asian Contents & Film Market, will also change its name to Story Market, while strengthening its online platform to meet the needs of the global market.



This year, the 27th Busan film fest will be held for 10 days from Oct. 5 to 14, and the Asian Contents & Film Market will take place for four days from Oct. 8 to 11.



Meanwhile, BIFF approved the reappointment of the chairperson, Lee Yong-kwan, during the general assembly. Lee, who was first appointed in 2018, will again lead the annual film festival for the next four years.





Lee Yong-kwan, chairman of the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF)