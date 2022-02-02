S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 20,000 for the first time

South Korea’s daily COVID-19 cases as of midnight Tuesday surpassed 20,000 for the first time since the country reported its first virus case in January 2020.
According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency’s announcement Wednesday, the country added 20,270 new COVID-19 infections for the 24 hours of Tuesday, due to the fast spread of the omicron variant.
Of the total, 20,111 were locally transmitted cases, while the number of imported cases reached 159.
Among the locally transmitted cases Tuesday, the capital and nearby areas reported 11,600 cases, including Seoul’s 4,186, Gyeonggi Province’s 6,018 cases and Incheon’s 1,396 cases.
The number of COVID-19 related deaths came to 6,787, up 15 from a day earlier. The fatality rate stood at 0.77 percent.
The number of critically ill COVID-19 patients also marked 278, up six from the previous day.
South Korea’s daily coronavirus cases hit a record high despite fewer people receiving COVID-19 tests during the Lunar New Year holiday.
Health authorities currently expect the daily cases count to increase further after the holiday, as more people are expected to visit COVID-19 testing centers.
To tackle the fast-spreading omicron variant, the country will implement a revised COVID-19 response system nationwide.
Starting Thursday, the country will limit polymerase chain reaction tests to people in priority groups, including people who have been in close contact with confirmed patients and people aged 60 and older.
Other people visiting testing centers will receive rapid antigen tests. If they test positive on a rapid antigen test, they can also receive a PCR test.
The country will allow local hospitals and clinics to provide self-testing kits and prescribe medication for COVID-19 patients. Local hospitals will also manage COVID-19 patients undergoing at-home treatment.
Health authorities expect the number of infected under treatment at home could rise to 100,000 from the current 83,000 if the omicron variant continues to spread.
The country’s revised COVID-19 measures came after the portion of omicron cases in the country came to account for more than 80 percent last week.
Experts currently speculate that daily infections could reach 100,000 by the end of this month in the worst-case scenario.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)