NK leader Kim, his wife Ri attend performance marking Lunar New Year's Day

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his wife, Ri Sol-ju, have attended an art performance marking Lunar New Year's Day, Pyongyang's state media reported Wednesday.



It marks Ri's first public appearance since last September when the couple visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where the bodies of Kim's late grandfather and national founder Kim Il-sung, and his late father and former leader Kim Jong-il lie in state.



Kim and Ri, along with senior North Korean officials, watched the performance at the Mansudae Art Theater in Pyongyang on Tuesday, the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.



"The respected General Secretary warmly congratulated the audience and the artistes on the Lunar New Year's Day, acknowledging the enthusiastic cheers," the KCNA said in an article, referring to the leader.



Among the senior officials attending the event were Choe Ryong-hae, president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly; Jo Yong-won, secretary for organizational affairs of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Committee; and Premier Kim Tok-hun. (Yonhap)