[Today’s K-pop] NCT launches music project led by Mark

(Credit: SM Entertainment)

NCT will kick-start “NCT Lab,” a project to release a series of new songs written by its members, the group’s label SM Entertainment announced Friday.



Songs by the bandmates that have not been included in the band’s official albums will be put out through SM Station, the label’s digital music channel.



Mark will be the first to be featured, with a solo song titled “Child” on Feb. 4. It will be his first solo song and the musician co-wrote both the lyrics and melodies for the hip-hop tune. He participated in writing some of the band’s songs, such as “Sticker,” “We Go Up,” “Universe (Let’s Play Ball)” and “Beautiful.”



Meanwhile, on Thursday, subunits NCT Dream and NCT127 won three trophies from the 11th Gaon Chart Music Awards, including Artist of the Year in physical album category for second and fourth quarter, respectively.



Twice to drop remix of first English song “The Feels”



(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



Twice will release a remix version of its 2021 hit “The Feels” on Feb. 4.



It is the nine-member act’s first English language single that came out in October last year and Italian DJ/producer Benny Benassi worked on the rearrangement of the disco number.



The song hit Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 83 when it came out and is staying on its Global 200 for 16 weeks in a row.



The release of the remix will hail the beginning of its US leg of international tour that kicks off in Los Angeles on Feb. 15. The band will visit five cities and perform seven times in the US and in April, will head to Japan for two live shows at Tokyo Dome.



On Wednesday, the music video for “The Feels” amassed 200 million views on YouTube, becoming Twice’s 16th video to do so.



aespa’s “Next Level” video tops 200m views



(Credit: SM Entertainment)



The music video of aespa’s “Next Level” surpassed 200 million views on YouTube on Friday.



It is the band’s second video to achieve the feat, following that of debut song “Black Mamba,” which reached the milestone on Jan. 20.



The group’s “Next Level” is a retake on the song from the original soundtrack of “Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw” and ranked No. 65 on Billboard’s Global 200 and No. 34 on its global chart excluding the US. It peaked at No. 3 on its world digital song sales chart.



The video generated 100 million views on the platform in 32 days since its release in May 2021, faster than that of “Black Mamba,” which reached the number in the shortest time for a debut song by a K-pop group at 51 days.



SF9’s Hwiyoung, Chanhee cause controversy with COVID-19 rule breach



(Credit: Singles)