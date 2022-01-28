Meet Egyptian treasures in Korea

The coffin of an ibis a bird associated with Thoth, the god of wisdom and writing (NMK)

Lovers of ancient history have another full month to view a large collection of Egyptian artifacts in Seoul.



The National Museum of Korea’s Egyptian exhibit, organized jointly with the Brooklyn Museum in the US, a museum known to hold significant Egyptian artifacts, has been extended until March 1, according to the NMK.



The exhibition, titled “Story of Life, Death, and Resurrection,” is being held at the national museum’s World Art Gallery, which opened in December 2019.



Some 94 Egyptian antiquities, artifacts and cultural assets held by the Brooklyn Museum were originally scheduled to be shown at the NMK for two years.



While the exhibition drew keen public interest, the museum was shut down four times in 2020 alone as part of the government’s measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.





The Egypt section in the World Art Gallery at the National Museum of Korea (NMK)

A bird shaped “ba,” meaning “soul” in Egyptian mythology, which functions as an amulet (NMK)