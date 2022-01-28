 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Entertainment

‘The Beatles’ Get Back: The Rooftop Concert’ to hit local IMAX theaters

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Jan 28, 2022 - 16:05       Updated : Jan 28, 2022 - 16:05
Poster image of “The Beatles’ Get Back: The Rooftop Concert” (Walt Disney Company Korea)
Poster image of “The Beatles’ Get Back: The Rooftop Concert” (Walt Disney Company Korea)
A documentary film on the Beatles featuring the group’s final performance will hit local theaters next month.

“The Beatles’ Get Back: The Rooftop Concert” will be screened Feb. 11-13 at IMAX theaters, according to Walt Disney Company Korea on Friday,

The one-hour movie is the edited highlights of Peter Jackson’s documentary series “The Beatles: Get Back,” which was released on Disney+ last month.

Jackson completed the documentary series based on 60 hours of previously unseen footage that was shot in 1969, and more than 150 hours of audio from the original “Let It Be” film project.

It covers the making of the Beatles‘ 1970 album “Let It Be” and behind-the-scenes look at the band’s live performance “Rooftop Concert” that took place in London in 1969.

The band played a 42-minute set before the police asked them to lower the volume. It was also the final in-person performance of the Beatles before disbanding.

“The Beatles’ Get Back: The Rooftop Concert” will open at CGV IMAX theaters in Yongsan and Wangsimni, Seoul, as well as those in Daejeon, Gwangju, Seomyeon.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114