SK hynix logs record revenue of W43tr in 2021

SK hynix logo. (SK hynix)
South Korean chipmaker SK hynix announced Friday that its annual revenue surged 35 percent to 42.9 trillion won ($35.6 billion) on-year, a record figure for the company. Operating profit spiked 148 percent to 12.4 trillion won.
The record performance was propelled by the robust demand in IT gadgets amid a non-face-to-face trend despite uncertainties posed by supply chain risks, the company explained.
The previous record was 40.4 trillion won of revenue in 2018, when the firm benefited from a global chip supercycle.
The Korean chipmaker projects even better performance in 2022, as supply chain risks are expected to ease with continued demand on memory chips.
The firm aims to maintain its DRAM strategy, which is to focus on profitability by the flexible management of inventories. Also, through the first-phase acquisition of Intel‘s NAND business, SK hynix expects that its solid-state drive sales will double this year compared to a year prior.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
)