 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Finance

Inflationary pressure could further rise on Russia-Ukraine tension: official

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 28, 2022 - 11:56       Updated : Jan 28, 2022 - 11:56

This photo, taken this Sunday, shows a sign indicating gasoline price movements at a filling station in Seoul. (Yonhap)
This photo, taken this Sunday, shows a sign indicating gasoline price movements at a filling station in Seoul. (Yonhap)
South Korea's consumer prices could be further under upward pressure as oil prices have spiked amid increased geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine, a senior government official said Friday.

The government will step up its monitoring of prices of petroleum products and consider whether to extend fuel tax cuts, depending on oil price movements, according to Vice First Finance Minister Lee Eog-weon.

"A spike in oil prices, caused by Russia-Ukraine tensions and risks from oil producing nations, will be reflected in gasoline prices down the road," Lee told a government meeting on inflation.

He said the government will come up with measures to brace for an additional rise in oil prices.

Tensions escalated near Ukraine's border areas as the United States and its European allies have failed to reach an agreement with Russia to avert a potential military conflict. Russia is the world's second-largest oil producer.

Dubai crude, South Korea's benchmark, came to $87.8 per barrel on Thursday, up from $77.12 at the end of last year.

The government has launched a task force to prepare for potential economic impacts of the Russia-Ukraine tension on the Korean economy and the financial market.

South Korea's consumer prices grew 2.5 percent last year from a year earlier, the fastest gain in 10 years, due to soaring energy costs and high prices of farm products. In December, inflation rose 3.7 percent on-year, marking the third consecutive month of price growth exceeding 3 percent.

The government cut fuel taxes by a record 20 percent on Nov. 12 last year in a bid to curb inflationary pressure. The measure will be effective until April 30.

The Bank of Korea forecast the country's consumer prices to grow 2 percent this year. The finance ministry put its 2022 inflation outlook at 2.2 percent. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114