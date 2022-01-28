[Interactive] Number of Americans who identify as Christian further declines: poll





Pew‘s National Public Opinion Reference Survey found that the majority of Americans - 63 percent - consider themselves Christian, down from 78 percent in 2007. Meanwhile, 29 percent of adults list their religion as “none,” meaning they consider themselves atheist, agnostic or “nothing in particular.” That figure has increased since 2007, when 16 percent said they have no religion.



Six percent of Americans identify with other religions, up from 5 percent in 2007.



With the growing shift away from Christianity and toward no particular religion, Christians outnumber the latter by 2-to-1, down from 5-to-1 in 2007. (UPI)