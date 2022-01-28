 Back To Top
National

Military reports 95 more COVID-19 cases

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 28, 2022 - 11:06       Updated : Jan 28, 2022 - 11:06

A soldier receives a booster COVID-19 shot. (Yonhap)
South Korea's military on Friday reported 95 additional COVID-19 cases, including 90 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 4,378.

Of the new military cases, 72 are from the Army, 12 from the Air Force, five from units under the direct control of the ministry, two from the Navy, and two from the Marine Corps.

There were also cases from the Defense Acquisition Program Administration and the Defense Media Agency.

Currently, 658 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 2,503 are breakthrough cases. (Yonhap)

