[Eye Plus] Indulge in Joy of reading at first public book museum

Songpa Book Museum, situated in eastern Seoul, is an establishment dedicated to reading.





The museum, which opened in 2019, is the first public book museum in Korea.





At the museum, visitors can learn more about the practice of reading through various exhibitions. Some exhibitions explain how Korean ancestors read books during the Joseon era (1392-1910) or during the Japanese occupation (1910-1945).





It also has a vast reading space for those who want to indulge in books.





The basement contains storage for antique books. Visitors, separated by a glass barrier, can see how centuries-old publications are preserved and managed.





A children-friendly institution, the museum is complete with a separate studio dedicated to kids called Bookium. At Bookium, toddlers and children can enjoy books and related hands-on experiences. The space, inspired by well-known fairy tales such as “Snow White” and “Hansel and Gretel,” allows children to feel as if they are in the stories themselves.





Aspiring to be a reading hub, Songpa Book Museum also holds lectures by big name poets and writers.



