 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Life&Style

[Eye Plus] Indulge in Joy of reading at first public book museum

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Jan 29, 2022 - 16:01       Updated : Jan 29, 2022 - 16:05
Songpa Book Museum, situated in eastern Seoul, is an establishment dedicated to reading. 

The museum, which opened in 2019, is the first public book museum in Korea.

At the museum, visitors can learn more about the practice of reading through various exhibitions. Some exhibitions explain how Korean ancestors read books during the Joseon era (1392-1910) or during the Japanese occupation (1910-1945).

It also has a vast reading space for those who want to indulge in books. 

The basement contains storage for antique books. Visitors, separated by a glass barrier, can see how centuries-old publications are preserved and managed. 

A children-friendly institution, the museum is complete with a separate studio dedicated to kids called Bookium. At Bookium, toddlers and children can enjoy books and related hands-on experiences. The space, inspired by well-known fairy tales such as “Snow White” and “Hansel and Gretel,” allows children to feel as if they are in the stories themselves. 

Aspiring to be a reading hub, Songpa Book Museum also holds lectures by big name poets and writers. 

The museum is open from Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Photo by Park Hyun-koo

Written by Im Eun-byel

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114