[Well-curated weekend] Long holiday perfect for a bit of indulgence

If you are interested in learning about Joseon, the last dynastic kingdom of Korea, watching local broadcaster JTBC’s period drama “My Country: The New Age” (2019) via its official website or streaming platforms Netflix and Tving might be the perfect way to spend your weekend.



The series, a fictional story based on historical facts, centers around characters who led the charge to establish a new kingdom at the end of the Goryeo period.



Aside from the political rivalry between Yi Seong-gye, the founder and the first king of Joseon, and his fifth son, Yi Bang-won, “My Country: The New Age” portrays individuals who risk everything to establish their own ideal country.



The star-studded cast, from veteran actors Kim Young-cheol, Jang Hyuk and Jang Yeong-nam, who made their names with hit historical dramas in the past, to rising stars Yang Se-jong, Woo Do-hwan, Cho Yi-hyun and actor-turned-singer Kim Seol-hyun of K-pop girl group AOA star in the series.





Gripping battle scenes and beautiful Korean architecture and traditional attire make viewing “My Country: The New Age” a visual pleasure as well.



You might want to stay away if you are a romance fan. “My Country: The New Age” is more about the mind games, entangled relationships between friends, family and ambitions of the king and his retainers.



The 16-part series is available in Netflix with English subtitles.



Leaf through magazines



Just when you thought spotting the latest trends in magazines has become a thing of the past, a special book club solely dedicated to magazines in the hipster neighborhood of Hapjeong in Seoul proves otherwise.



The books shelves are lined with more than 700 different magazines, including some 300 foreign titles, which are updated regularly. The Magazine Club’s collection ranges from magazines on science and current affairs to nature, travel, the arts, photography to music and cooking.



The book club, which opened in 2018, has 2,000 members and close to 20,000 followers on its official Instagram.





The aim of the club is to “figure out content trends among readers in their 20s and 30s, and curate in-depth contents for those in their 40s and 50s,” its website reads. The club, which welcomes people of all ages and backgrounds, believes the key to reading magazines is to find common interests among different people.



The daily admission fee is 5,000 won and there are quiet spaces where magazines can be perused at one’s leisure. Those enrolled as a member for three months or more are eligible to participate in monthly magazine club meetings hosted by the club.



Last July, the club opened its second reading space in Jeju, to which members of the Hapjeong location have free access.



The Magazine Club is open from noon to 10 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday.



Go conquer a mountain



