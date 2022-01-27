 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
National

[Newsmaker] 4 years prison confirmed for Cho Kuk’s wife on academic fraud

Supreme Court ruling may affect fate of former justice minister

By Ko Jun-tae
Published : Jan 27, 2022 - 14:46       Updated : Jan 27, 2022 - 16:16
Supporters of Chung Kyung-sim, the wife of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, protest Thursday in front of the Supreme Court in Seoul, arguing for the innocence of Chung on her charges of academic fraud. (Yonhap)
Supporters of Chung Kyung-sim, the wife of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, protest Thursday in front of the Supreme Court in Seoul, arguing for the innocence of Chung on her charges of academic fraud. (Yonhap)
The Supreme Court on Thursday confirmed a four-year prison sentence for Chung Kyung-sim, the wife of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, on a number of charges linked to falsifying documents to help her daughter gain admission to medical school and for other actions concerning a private equity fund.

The top court found Chung, a former Dongyang University professor, guilty of all charges related to the unfair college admission of her daughter and upheld the August ruling of the Seoul High Court.

Chung was indicted in 2019 on 15 charges, including obstruction of business, insider trading, embezzlement and withholding evidence. She has been under custody since October 2019 and has 28 months left to serve in prison.

She is set to be freed by June 2024.

The Supreme Court ruled she was guilty of all charges related to admissions fraud, having worked with her husband to falsify awards and other official documents by using the seal of a university president in 2012 to support her daughter’s medical school application from 2013 to 2014.

Their daughter, Cho Min, has failed to earn a residency at a local hospital since completing an internship at Hanil General Hospital in Seoul after earning her medical license in early 2021. All courts have ruled the daughter might not have gained admission to Pusan National University without the forged certificates and awards.

The court also found Chung guilty of some, though not all, charges in connection with a private equity fund.

The appellate court ruled in August that Chung had instructed her asset manager to conceal her office computer and delete documents related to the private equity fund, but found her not guilty of obstructing the investigation or attempting to destroy evidence.

The ruling on Chung is also likely to affect the upcoming court procedures for her husband, Cho Kuk.

He is facing trial in the Seoul Central District Court for abusing his power to help his children gain admission to college. Court rulings made for trials involving Chung found that Cho Kuk was directly involved in providing some of the documents Chung forged.

By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114