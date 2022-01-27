 Back To Top
National

Military reports 104 more COVID-19 cases

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 27, 2022 - 10:40       Updated : Jan 27, 2022 - 10:40

A soldier receives a booster COVID-19 shot. (Yonhap)
South Korea's military on Thursday reported 104 additional COVID-19 cases, including 101 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 4,284.

Of the new military cases, 79 are from the Army, 15 from the Air Force, two from the Marine Corps, two from units under the direct control of the ministry, and two from the Combined Forces Command.

There were also cases from the Navy, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration and the Defense Media Agency.

Currently, 635 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 2,413 are breakthrough cases. (Yonhap)

