[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

The Pirates: Goblin Flag

(Korea)

Opened Jan. 26

Action, Comedy

Directed by Kim Jung-hoon



Set in the Joseon era, pirate captain Hye-rang (Han Hyo-joo) and her crew members go on a journey to look for hidden treasures of the Goryeo Kingdom that no longer exist. Trouble-making swordsman Muchi (Kang Ha-neul) and his followers also decide to join the pirates. However, on their way, they are met with all sorts of adversities.





Kingmaker

(Korea)

Opened Jan. 26

Drama

Directed by Byun Sung-hyun



Opposition party politician Kim Woon-beom (Seol Kyung-gu) has dreams of becoming president, but is held back by his strict moral values and an insistence on playing fair. Woon-beom’s political career takes a turn after meeting strategist Seo Chang-dae (Lee Sun-kyun), who believes it is OK to play dirty to achieve a greater good -- in this case, to win the election and make changes to Korean society.





Special Delivery

(Korea)

Opened Jan. 12

Action

Directed by Park Dae-min



Special delivery driver Eun-ha (Park So-dam) mainly works for a criminal group. She delivers anything that cannot be delivered legally. One day, Eun-ha receives a mission to deliver Seo-won (Jung Hyeon-jun), a young boy that a criminal group is chasing after. When she decides to save him, she becomes a target of not only the crime group, but also associated corrupt police officers.



