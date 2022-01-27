 Back To Top
Entertainment

[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Jan 28, 2022 - 09:01       Updated : Jan 28, 2022 - 09:01
The Pirates: Goblin Flag
(Korea)
Opened Jan. 26
Action, Comedy
Directed by Kim Jung-hoon

Set in the Joseon era, pirate captain Hye-rang (Han Hyo-joo) and her crew members go on a journey to look for hidden treasures of the Goryeo Kingdom that no longer exist. Trouble-making swordsman Muchi (Kang Ha-neul) and his followers also decide to join the pirates. However, on their way, they are met with all sorts of adversities. 

Kingmaker
(Korea)
Opened Jan. 26
Drama
Directed by Byun Sung-hyun

Opposition party politician Kim Woon-beom (Seol Kyung-gu) has dreams of becoming president, but is held back by his strict moral values and an insistence on playing fair. Woon-beom’s political career takes a turn after meeting strategist Seo Chang-dae (Lee Sun-kyun), who believes it is OK to play dirty to achieve a greater good -- in this case, to win the election and make changes to Korean society.

Special Delivery
(Korea)
Opened Jan. 12
Action
Directed by Park Dae-min

Special delivery driver Eun-ha (Park So-dam) mainly works for a criminal group. She delivers anything that cannot be delivered legally. One day, Eun-ha receives a mission to deliver Seo-won (Jung Hyeon-jun), a young boy that a criminal group is chasing after. When she decides to save him, she becomes a target of not only the crime group, but also associated corrupt police officers.

Spider-Man: No Way Home
(US)
Opened Dec. 15
Action
Directed by Jon Watts

With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter (Tom Holland) asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help. But Doctor Strange’s spell goes wrong and dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
