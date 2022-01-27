N.Korea fires two suspected short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea: JCS

(File Photo - Yonhap)

North Korea on Thursday fired two suspected short-range ballistic missiles from South Hamgyong Province toward its east coast, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.



The South Korean military “detected two projectiles, which are presumed to be short-range ballistic missiles, being launched from the Hamhung city area toward the East Sea at around 08:00 am,” the JCS said, without further details.



“Our military currently maintains a readiness posture in preparation for additional launches while keeping close tabs on related (North Korea’s) movements.”



This marks North Korea’s sixth weapons test in around three weeks this year.



Pyongyang on Tuesday fired two suspected cruise missiles from an inland area, the South Korean military said. But the North Korean state media did not officially confirm the test-firing.



North Korea fired six ballistic missiles in four discrete launches, which were conducted between Jan. 5 to Jan. 17, in short intervals. The ballistic missile launches violate multiple UN Security Council resolutions.



By Ji Da-gyum (dagyumji@heraldcorp.com)