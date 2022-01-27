 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Finance

Exports of cars, oil products forecast to be brisk this year

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 27, 2022 - 09:25       Updated : Jan 27, 2022 - 09:25

South Korea's exports (Yonhap)
South Korea's exports (Yonhap)
South Korea's exports of cars and petroleum products are expected to grow solidly this year, but the outlook for steel, ships and other key items is gloomy, a poll showed Thursday.

According to the survey taken by the Federation of Korean Industries (FKI), outbound shipments of cars are projected to expand 6.2 percent this year from last year's $46.5 billion.

The lobby for South Korea's family-controlled conglomerates attributed its upbeat prediction to improving consumer confidence across the globe and major countries' policies to expand the use of eco-friendly cars as part of efforts to achieve carbon neutrality.

Overseas shipments of gasoline and other oil products are projected to soar 14.7 percent from $38.2 billion a year earlier thanks to a rise in prices of liquefied natural gas.

The FKI said export prices of petroleum goods are likely to increase this year thanks to China's August move to curb overseas shipments of those products by its companies.

Exports of steel products are forecast to shrink 8.5 percent in 2022 from last year's $36.4 billion due to a slump in China's property market and its economic slowdown.

Ship orders are predicted to tumble 19 percent this year from $42 billion in 2021 amid a manpower shortage facing the local shipbuilding industry.

Meanwhile, chip exports are expected to decline 2 percent in 2022 from last year's $128 billion due to possible price drops stemming from a supply glut.

Overseas shipments of display panels are projected to decrease 1.4 percent this year from last year's $21.4 billion due to a drop in global demand for TVs and China's growing share of the global OLED panel market, according to the survey.

Last year, South Korea's exports jumped 25.8 percent on-year to a record high of $644.54 billion on brisk shipments of semiconductors and other key products. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114