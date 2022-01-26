 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
National

Senior diplomats of S. Korea, Russia hold phone talks over N. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 26, 2022 - 19:47       Updated : Jan 26, 2022 - 19:47
This photo, captured from North Korea`s Central TV on Jan. 18, 2022, shows one of two tactical guided missiles that the North test-fired from a transporter erector launcher toward an island target in the East Sea the previous day. The missile appears to be the North Korean version of the US` Army Tactical Missile System, called the KN-24. (Yonhap)
This photo, captured from North Korea`s Central TV on Jan. 18, 2022, shows one of two tactical guided missiles that the North test-fired from a transporter erector launcher toward an island target in the East Sea the previous day. The missile appears to be the North Korean version of the US` Army Tactical Missile System, called the KN-24. (Yonhap)


Senior diplomats of South Korea and Russia talked over the phone Wednesday to discuss North Korea's recent missile launches and the security situation on the Korean Peninsula, the foreign ministry said.

Noh Kyu-duk, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, spoke with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov amid rising tension after the North last week hinted at lifting its yearslong self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests.

"The two sides exchanged in-depth views on the latest situation on the Korean Peninsula, including North Korea's spate of missile launches, and discussed ways to prevent the situation from further aggravation," the ministry said in a release.

Noh emphasized the need to restart the stalled talks with Pyongyang to address the rising threat from its nuclear and missile program and called for Russia's "constructive" role in defusing tension on the peninsula, it noted.

Tensions have ratcheted up in recent weeks after the North conducted four ballistic missile tests -- including two of what it claims to be a hypersonic missile -- since the start of the year. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114