Press Release from Business Wire: The LYCRA Company
- The LYCRA Company Introduces THERMOLITE� EcoMade Fiber Made From 100% Textile
Waste for Insulations
WILMINGTON, Jan 26, 2022 (BSW) - The LYCRA Company, a global leader
in developing innovative fiber and technology solutions for the textile and
apparel industry, announced today it has launched THERMOLITE� EcoMade fiber
made from 100% textile waste, now for insulation applications. The new fiber
for battings is the latest sustainable offering from one of the most recognized
warming technology brands among consumers worldwide.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220126005172/en/
The LYCRA Company introduces THERMOLITE� EcoMade fiber made from 100%
textile waste for insulation applications. (Photo: Business Wire)
This new warming technology involves recycling textile waste from cutting
room floors that would have been sent to a landfill or incinerated, and
transforming it into high performance fibers for insulation. Once fabric scraps
are collected from garment makers, they go through a four-step process before
becoming a finished product: 1) depolymerization and refining 2) chip
manufacture 3) fiber formation and 4) batting and insulation production.
"Our new textile waste fiber can be used in unique batting constructions
to deliver outstanding warming performance infused with unparalleled
sustainable attributes," said Arnaud Ruffin, vice president, brands and retail
at The LYCRA Company. "We are initially promoting the fiber in two versions of
insulation-both thin-loft and mid-loft battings, each made with ? 85% of
recycled fibers, including ? 50% THERMOLITE� fiber made from recycled PET
bottles and ? 35% made from the new textile waste product. Both batting
offerings deliver durability and outstanding levels of performance combined
with unmatched sustainability credentials for the outdoor industry, while
warmth per unit weight and other insulation characteristics meet the industry's
highest expectations."
By using textile waste as an input to make commercial performance fibers,
The LYCRA Company is providing a solution to help the industry deal with its
textile waste problem, as well as creating a starting point for circularity.
THERMOLITE� EcoMade insulation made from textile waste is available now.
To set up a meeting, contact a representative of The LYCRA Company. For more
product information, visit the website.
About The LYCRA Company
The LYCRA Company innovates and produces fiber and technology solutions
for the apparel and personal care industries. Headquartered in Wilmington,
Delaware, The LYCRA Company is recognized worldwide for its innovative
products, technical expertise, sustainable solutions, and unmatched marketing
support. The LYCRA Company owns leading consumer and trade brands: LYCRA�,
LYCRA HyFit�, LYCRA� T400�, COOLMAX�, THERMOLITE�, ELASPAN�, SUPPLEX�, and
TACTEL�. The LYCRA Company's legacy stretches back to 1958 with the invention
of the original spandex yarn, LYCRA� fiber. Today, The LYCRA Company focuses on
adding value to its customers' products by developing unique innovations
designed to meet the consumer's need for comfort and lasting performance. For
more information, visit www.thelycracompany.com.
THERMOLITE� is a trademark of The LYCRA Company.
