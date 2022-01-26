Press Release from Business Wire: The LYCRA Company

GLGL

The LYCRA Company

- The LYCRA Company Introduces THERMOLITE� EcoMade Fiber Made From 100% Textile

Waste for Insulations

WILMINGTON, Jan 26, 2022 (BSW) - The LYCRA Company, a global leader

in developing innovative fiber and technology solutions for the textile and

apparel industry, announced today it has launched THERMOLITE� EcoMade fiber

made from 100% textile waste, now for insulation applications. The new fiber

for battings is the latest sustainable offering from one of the most recognized

warming technology brands among consumers worldwide.

This press release features multimedia.

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220126005172/en/

The LYCRA Company introduces THERMOLITE� EcoMade fiber made from 100%

textile waste for insulation applications. (Photo: Business Wire)

This new warming technology involves recycling textile waste from cutting

room floors that would have been sent to a landfill or incinerated, and

transforming it into high performance fibers for insulation. Once fabric scraps

are collected from garment makers, they go through a four-step process before

becoming a finished product: 1) depolymerization and refining 2) chip

manufacture 3) fiber formation and 4) batting and insulation production.

"Our new textile waste fiber can be used in unique batting constructions

to deliver outstanding warming performance infused with unparalleled

sustainable attributes," said Arnaud Ruffin, vice president, brands and retail

at The LYCRA Company. "We are initially promoting the fiber in two versions of

insulation-both thin-loft and mid-loft battings, each made with ? 85% of

recycled fibers, including ? 50% THERMOLITE� fiber made from recycled PET

bottles and ? 35% made from the new textile waste product. Both batting

offerings deliver durability and outstanding levels of performance combined

with unmatched sustainability credentials for the outdoor industry, while

warmth per unit weight and other insulation characteristics meet the industry's

highest expectations."

By using textile waste as an input to make commercial performance fibers,

The LYCRA Company is providing a solution to help the industry deal with its

textile waste problem, as well as creating a starting point for circularity.

THERMOLITE� EcoMade insulation made from textile waste is available now.

To set up a meeting, contact a representative of The LYCRA Company. For more

product information, visit the website.

About The LYCRA Company

The LYCRA Company innovates and produces fiber and technology solutions

for the apparel and personal care industries. Headquartered in Wilmington,

Delaware, The LYCRA Company is recognized worldwide for its innovative

products, technical expertise, sustainable solutions, and unmatched marketing

support. The LYCRA Company owns leading consumer and trade brands: LYCRA�,

LYCRA HyFit�, LYCRA� T400�, COOLMAX�, THERMOLITE�, ELASPAN�, SUPPLEX�, and

TACTEL�. The LYCRA Company's legacy stretches back to 1958 with the invention

of the original spandex yarn, LYCRA� fiber. Today, The LYCRA Company focuses on

adding value to its customers' products by developing unique innovations

designed to meet the consumer's need for comfort and lasting performance. For

more information, visit www.thelycracompany.com.

THERMOLITE� is a trademark of The LYCRA Company.

