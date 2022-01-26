Backstage staff member wins 2022 Unsung Hero Award

Recipients and judges of the 2022 Unsung Hero Award pose for photos during a ceremony held at the Seoul Cyber University on Monday. (Shinil Educational Foundation)
A backstage staff worker at Stage Art Center was named the winner of the 2022 Unsung Hero Award, arranged by the Shinil Educational Foundation.
The foundation held the awards ceremony at the Seoul Cyber University on Monday, shining a spotlight on those who have been working in the performing arts scene off the stage. The awards are given to both individuals and groups.
Lee Byeong-seob, who works at Stage Art Center, a public institution that rents out costumes, props and stage settings to productions, was chosen as the winner. The award comes with prize money of 30 million won ($25,050).
Special Prize awards were given to artist Kim Cheong-ja for launching a music education center in Malawi, pianist-turned-producer Park Chang-soo for arranging the House Concert series and performing arts publicist Jang Sam-yun of monthly magazine the Preview.
Judges for the awards were professor Hong Seung-chan from the Korea National University of Arts, Kang Sue-jin, artistic director at the Korean National Ballet, Lee Chang-ki, head of the Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture, professor Lee Kyeong-suk of Seoul Cyber University and professor Hong Seung-ki from Inha University.
“Thanks to the passion, dedication and efforts of many, Korea’s art scene could grow,” director Lee Sang-kyun of the Shinil Educational Foundation said. “I hope the award can be a chance to shed light on the efforts everyone contributes to the growth of art in Korea and thus make this society more valuable and beautiful.”
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com
)