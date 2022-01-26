Lee Jae-myung calls to end mudslinging in presidential race

The ruling Democratic Party’s presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung on Wednesday called for an end to mudslinging, in an apparent bid to improve his stagnant support ratings.
Lee declared that he would stop all denunciations of other candidates as he fears voters are displeased with the presidential race being riddled with accusations and denunciations against one another.
"I understand that the people are deeply concerned with the ‘negative’ moves intensified during the presidential election," Lee said during a press conference held in Yeouido, western Seoul. "I, Lee Jae-myung, from now on will halt any ‘negative’ moves, and I ask the opposition bloc to join me."
Lee also vowed to stay in line with his party’s efforts to bring in young talent to politics, saying he will form the youngest cabinet in South Korean history by nominating those in their 30s and 40s for ministerial positions.
"Now is the time for political shifts; crises can’t be overcome with only the privileged class of politics in Yeouido," he added.
"The Democratic Party will give that up first and unfold democracy where the lives of the people are protected by addressing unfairness, inequality and the privileged class while pursuing a generational shift."
Lee's announcement comes as the presidential nominee and his party have introduced series of bold reforms in recent weeks aimed at boosting support for his rather stagnant ratings.
A Realmeter survey on 1,018 adults conducted from Monday to Tuesday found Lee’s rival Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party with 44.7 percent in support, ahead of Lee with 35.6 percent by 9.1 percentage points.
Lee's level of support has stayed between 30 and 40 percent in all polls to date, even as his opponents have been mired in controversies and seen significant shifts in support.
In response, Democratic Party Chairman Rep. Song Young-gil on Tuesday announced the party would not make nominations for three lawmaker seats up for grabs on March 9 in by-elections, as a show of commitment to reform. The party chairman also announced he would not seek reelection in the next parliamentary elections.
Some of Lee’s key aides also announced they would not seek any public official posts should Lee be elected, emphasizing that the party will look for fresh talent to drive innovation.For more information regarding the survey results, visit the National Election Survey Deliberation Commission homepage.
By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com
)