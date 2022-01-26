Enhyphen's new album debuts at No. 14 on Billboard 200

A photo of South Korean boy group Enhypen provided by Belift Lab (Belift Lab)

South Korean boy group Enhypen's latest album, "Dimension: Answer," has ranked 14th on the Billboard 200 main albums chart.



"Dimension: Answer," a repackaged version of its first full-length album "Dimension: Dilemma" released in October, became the third album from the septet to make it onto the chart.



Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States, measured by equivalent album units comprising physical album sales and other digital sales records.



After making its debut on the chart at No. 18 with its second EP "Border: Carnival" last year, the band went as high as No. 11 with the first full-length album upon its release.



The repackaged album also topped the World Albums chart while hitting No. 2 on the Top Album Sales chart, No. 2 on the Top Current Album Sales chart and 79th on the Canadian Albums chart.



The album's main track, "Bless-Cursed," debuted at 14th on the World Digital Song Sales chart.



Enhypen also entered the Billboard Artist 100 chart at No. 13. The chart measures artist popularity based on album and track sales, radio airplay, and streaming and social media activity. (Yonhap)