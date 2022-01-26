 Back To Top
National

Moon to preside over COVID-19 response meeting amid rapid spread of omicron

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 26, 2022 - 10:40       Updated : Jan 26, 2022 - 10:40

People wait in line to get tested for COVID-19 at a makeshift testing booth set up at a parking lot of the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul's eastern district of Songpa, on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in will preside over a COVID-19 response meeting Wednesday, a senior presidential official said, after the country's daily coronavirus cases shot up to over 13,000 amid the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

Due to anti-virus guidelines, the meeting will be held with a small group of ministers, including Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum. Other health-related ministers will join the meeting virtually, according to Park Soo-hyun, a senior presidential secretary for public communication.

On Wednesday, South Korea added 13,012 new cases, taking the total caseload to 762,983. (Yonhap)

