National

Man gets 7-yr prison term for selling marijuana on dark web

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 26, 2022 - 09:49       Updated : Jan 26, 2022 - 09:49

The Seoul Central District Court (Yonhap)
The Seoul Central District Court (Yonhap)
A man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for forming a criminal organization and distributing marijuana in South Korea through the dark web, a court said Wednesday.

The 40-year-old man, surnamed Kim, was found to have created a criminal organization with six accomplices and sold 1,992 grams of marijuana worth about 230 million won ($192,000) from 2017 to April after growing the plant at an isolated factory building.

They were paid in cryptocurrency from buyers on the dark web, an area of the internet only accessible through specific software or authorization, and in return, shared where the drugs were hidden.

The Seoul Central District Court convicted Kim of organizing a criminal organization and the others of joining and working as part of the group.

"The defendants created a very structured organization with a clear division of roles," the court said.

The court pointed out Kim, in particular, shoulders heavy responsibility as he organized the criminal group, took part in the crimes and raised considerable profit.

Kim's accomplices were given sentences ranging from suspended prison terms to five years in prison.

The court also ordered Kim and his accomplices to forfeit their criminal proceeds. (Yonhap)

