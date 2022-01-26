 Back To Top
National

Omicron-hit Korea sets record 13,000 cases: PM

By Kim Arin
Published : Jan 26, 2022 - 09:42       Updated : Jan 26, 2022 - 10:12

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum (Yonhap)
South Korea has for the first time exceeded the 10,000 mark for new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, after mere days since omicron deplaced delta as the dominant variant here.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum told a meeting of government COVID-19 response headquarters that in the latest 24 hours more than 13,000 cases were recorded -- marking a stark jump from the prior record of 8,571 cases set the previous day.

“Omicron spread is beginning,” the prime minister said. “From this point on our COVID-19 response will first and foremost prioritize managing severe cases.”

He said that from Saturday at testing centers all across the country rapid antigen tests will become available. PCR testing will be limited to older adults ages 65 and up and people who have been in close contact with confirmed patients.

Over the Seollal holiday, falling Jan. 29-Feb. 2, more clinics will be set up for screening patients with suspected symptoms. Here people who are not a PCR testing priority will be given rapid tests.

“To overcome the omicron wave your compliance with safety rules is necessary, moreso than any steps taken by the government,” he said, urging people to refrain from visiting family during the holiday.

“If you must travel, get boosted beforehand and seek testing to see you are cleared. Try to avoid using public transits.”



By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)
