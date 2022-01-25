[Today’s K-pop] Treasure announces album title, member tests positive for COVID-19

(Credit: YG Entertainment)



The title of Treasure’s upcoming first EP is “Jikjin,” announced label YG Entertainment on Tuesday.



No other details for the song have been given out yet but according to the label, it will be the most dynamic song the band has put out so far and the perfectly choreographed and powerful dance will captivate fans.



The boy band is releasing its first EP “The Second Step: Chapter One” on Feb. 15. The EP sold over 600,000 copies in preorders as of last week.



The promotional activities, however, might face a problem as Yoshi tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. It was a breakthrough infection and he is feeling well, the firm said. All scheduled activities have been put on hold for the time being.



Super Junior’s Kyuhyun wraps up annual solo project



(Credit: Label SJ)



Kyuhyun of Super Junior held an online media conference Tuesday and discussed his new music, “Love Story.”



It is his fourth solo EP and wraps up a seasonal project he started in 2020.



“Poetic words and lyrical melodies are harder to find these days. Those who want to feel the nostalgia for the first time in a long while this winter would be happy to listen to this song,” he said.



The new EP consists of six tracks including the main track “Love Story” and songs from the project. There are only six songs but it makes him proud to see them made into a physical album, he said.



“The song actually was made in autumn, and I thought of making another song for winter but as I listened to it, I wanted to wrap it up with this song. I thought it was worth putting down a full stop with,” said the singer.



Ha Sung-woon to drop special album next month



(Credit: Stone Made Entertainment)



Singer Ha Sung-woon will put out a special album named “You” on Feb. 9, agency Stone Made Entertainment said Tuesday.



It will consist of five tracks: four of his published songs with “you” in the title and a new main song, “Can’t Live Without You.” Singer/songwriter Jukjae played the guitar for the R&B tune, harmonizing with the musician’s voice.



Ha debuted as a member of Hotshot in 2014 and was the main vocalist for Wanna One, a project group that was formed through the audition program “Produce 101 Season 2.” He has been a solo musician since 2019.



Meanwhile, Wanna One confirmed that it will be releasing a digital single dubbed “B-Side” on Jan. 27. The band is reuniting for the first time since it disbanded three years ago. All 11 members are participating in the single.



Super Junior’s Choi Si-won named UNICEF’s NextGen leader



(Credit: UNICEF Korea Committee)