ASEAN youths pick S. Korea as most trustworthy country: survey

The national flag of South Korea (123rf)

Young adults of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states picked South Korea as the most trustworthy country among all of the countries around the globe, a survey showed Tuesday.



The ASEAN-Korea Centre conducted the survey of 1,800 young people in nine ASEAN nations, excluding Myanmar, 500 young people from 10 ASEAN countries living in South Korea and 100 Korean young people between August and September of last year. The participants were between the ages of 19 and 34.



The survey showed that 93.6 percent of ASEAN youth and 96.7 percent of ASEAN youth residing in Korea responded that they trust Korea the most. For the same question, Japan (92 percent) came in second and Australia (87.6 percent) third. Participating ASEAN young people residing in Korea answered Australia (91.7 percent) and Japan (88.2 percent) as countries they trust.



Meanwhile, Korean young people picked the US (82.7 percent) as the most trustworthy country, followed by Australia (80.1 percent) and ASEAN (64.4 percent). They thought ASEAN countries would be the second most helpful member state in the future, while the US came first.



ASEAN-Korea Centre’s recent survey results (ASEAN-Korea Centre)