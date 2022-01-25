Mercedes-Benz Korea to add more EVs, bolster online shop service this year

Thomas Klein, president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Korea during a press conference held online on Tuesday. (MBK)

Mercedes-Benz Korea will focus on launching electric models to complete its EV-lineup in all segments this year, as well as bolstering the supply chain via its online shop, the company said Tuesday.



After launching the full-change C-class model in the first quarter, the new EQB will be launched in the second quarter. It is the second compact SUV model following the new EQA. By year-end, the new EQE will be launched, the second model to be based on the modular architecture for premium EV after the new EQS.



Also, Mercedes-Benz Korea unveiled the Concept Mercedes-Maybach EQS for the first time in Korea. It is the first all-electric model of the Mercedes-Maybach brand.



The carmaker plans to expand online shop-only model lineups and improve the convenience of purchase by adding more technical parts for sales.



Customers can make online down payments for both new and pre-owned vehicles on its digital platform launched in September last year. The company sold some 500 units.



Of 76,152 cars sold in Korea last year, 30 percent or some 24,000 units were SUVs. Large-segment business sedan such as E-class also led sales with some 11,000 units.



Despite its market dominance in terms of imported cars, Mercedes-Benz Korea suffered a significant sales drop in the fourth quarter over the ongoing pandemic which caused automotive chip shortages. Its sales growth has stalled at 78,133 units in 2019, further dropping to 76,879 units in 2020.



“Chasing volume is not the only purpose of our company,” said Thomas Klein, president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Korea during a press conference held online on Tuesday.



“If you look at (Mercedes-Benz’s) global sales versus local sales (in Korea), we have done much better locally. I think we had a very successful year despite the tiring circumstances for most of the industries due to semiconductor shortages,” he added.



“We will continue strategic growth momentum centering on competitive models and customer service in 2022. In addition, we will continue activities for mutual growth with Korean society as a responsible corporate citizen.”



Meanwhile, the carmaker said it would continue to work on expanding satisfactory customer experience, which also includes digital service anytime and anywhere via its Mercedes-Benz Service App.



Currently, the carmaker runs 61 showrooms, 74 service centers and 23 certified pre-owned showrooms in the country.

