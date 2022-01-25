 Back To Top
Business

SK Broadband rolls out new all-in-one OTT platform

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 25, 2022 - 14:19       Updated : Jan 25, 2022 - 14:19

This photo, provided by SK Broadband Co. on Tuesday, shows a screen displaying the company's PlayZ service that offers access to five over-the-top services. (SK Broadband Co.)
SK Broadband Co., a major South Korean internet service provider (ISP), on Tuesday launched a new all-in-one platform that offers content from five streaming services, including Apple TV+.

The company's latest PlayZ platform allows users to search and watch media content from five over-the-top services, including homegrown players Wavve, Tving and Watcha, as well as Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video.

Users must be subscribed to each streaming service to get access to the content.

Streaming giant Netflix, however, was not included in the service amid an ongoing dispute with SK Broadband over network usage fees.

SK Broadband said it will seek to include Netflix in its service as soon as possible.

Netflix has recently come under fire in South Korea for refusing to pay for network usage fees despite the traffic overload caused by its streaming service.

In September, SK Broadband filed a lawsuit against Netflix to demand network usage fees, saying that the US streaming giant did not come forward for talks even after a local court ruled in June that it is "reasonable" for Netflix to provide something in return for the service. (Yonhap)

