Jeju expecting 207,000 visitors during Lunar New Year holiday: tourism association

(Yonhap)

JEJU -- More than 200,000 people are expected to travel to Jeju Island during the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday despite growing concerns over the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant, according to travel industry officials Tuesday.



According to the Jeju Tourism Association, the number of visitors to the resort island during the extended holiday period, from Saturday to Feb. 2, is expected to reach 207,000, up 35.2 percent from a year ago.



The number of scheduled Jeju-bound flights during the period reached 1,244, up 5.9 percent compared with the volume of flights during regular, non-holiday periods.



The rate of room reservations at top tier hotels on the island stood at around 70 percent, and that of stand-alone vacation cabins that offer relatively contact-free vacationing also stood at around 80 percent, according to the association.



Amid the expected influx of travelers in the coming days, local health authorities plan to strengthen virus response measures and request visitors be tested for COVID-19 within 48 hours of their expected arrivals. (Yonhap)