 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Entertainment

'Squid Game,' BTS music video nominated for US ADG Awards

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 25, 2022 - 10:29       Updated : Jan 25, 2022 - 10:29

This image, captured from the homepage of the US Art Directors Guild (ADG), shows a scene from the Netflix TV series
This image, captured from the homepage of the US Art Directors Guild (ADG), shows a scene from the Netflix TV series "Squid Game." (ADG)
Global TV sensation "Squid Game" and the music video for "My Universe," a collaborative single between BTS and British rock band Coldplay, have been nominated for the 26th annual US Art Directors Guild (ADG) Awards.

The ADG on Monday (US time) announced nominations for this year's awards show, which will return to a live ceremony on March 5 in Los Angeles.

The ADG Awards honor excellence in production design in theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and animated feature films.

Netflix's Korean-language original earned a nomination in the one-hour contemporary single-camera series category for the various filming sets for the sixth episode titled "Gganbu," while the video for "My Universe" got a nod in the music videos category.

In 2020, Lee Ha-jun, art director of the Oscar-winning South Korean film "Parasite," won in the contemporary film category at the 24th ADG Awards. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114