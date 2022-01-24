Mongolia rolls out fourth COVID vaccine shot to combat omicron surge

(Embassy of Mongolia in Seoul)
Mongolia has begun administering a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine nationwide on a voluntary basis starting from Jan. 7, the Embassy of Mongolia in Seoul said in a press statement Sunday.
Some 66 percent of the Mongolian population have received two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 28.7 percent have had the third shot.
The press statement said Mongolia’s mortality rate from COVID-19 was lower compared to developed countries due to its immediate vaccination campaign and that it has withstood recurring waves of COVID-19 with minimal damage without imposing strict quarantine measures.
“As the Omicron variant is spreading rapidly worldwide, Mongolia (is) pursuing a strategy to overcome the new wave by administering the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to the entire population, as well as by administering the fourth dose on a voluntary basis,” the statement said.
“The strategy also avoids imposing strict quarantine measures,” it added.
By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com
)