 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
National

PM implores people to refrain from traveling during Lunar New Year over omicron

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 24, 2022 - 14:48       Updated : Jan 24, 2022 - 14:48

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyun announces a statement, asking people to refrain from traveling during the Lunar New Year holiday due to the spread of the omicron variant on Monday. (Yonhap)
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyun announces a statement, asking people to refrain from traveling during the Lunar New Year holiday due to the spread of the omicron variant on Monday. (Yonhap)
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum on Monday asked people to refrain from traveling during the Lunar New Year holiday, as the highly transmissible omicron variant is beginning to tighten its grip on South Korea.

Millions of people usually travel across the nation to meet relatives or visit tourist spots during the holiday for Lunar New Year that falls on Feb. 1 this year. The holiday runs from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2.

Kim called for people to get booster shots if they want to travel during the holiday.

"I earnestly ask you to refrain from visiting your hometown for everyone's safety and health," Kim said.

If people visit their hometowns and increase private gatherings during the holiday, "It will be no different from pouring fuel on a burning fire," Kim said.

Earlier in the day, the government said the detection rate of the omicron variant had reached 50.3 percent as of last week, meaning that omicron has become the dominant COVID-19 virus strain in South Korea.

As the daily tally stayed above 7,000 for the third consecutive day Monday, the authorities are expected to shift to a new medical response system as planned in order to handle the pandemic in a flexible manner.

Under the new system, rapid antigen tests will be introduced at COVID-19 testing centers to produce faster results, while polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests will be reserved for high-risk groups.

The self-quarantine period for patients will also be shortened from the current 10 days to seven, officials said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114