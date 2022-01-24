 Back To Top
National

Opposition parties turn against each other

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Jan 24, 2022 - 15:49       Updated : Jan 24, 2022 - 15:49
Lee Jun-seok, head of People Power Party, speaks at a meeting held at the National Assembly, Monday. (Joint Press Corps)
Lee Jun-seok, head of People Power Party, speaks at a meeting held at the National Assembly, Monday. (Joint Press Corps)


Opposition parties People Power Party and People’s Party are engaging in an escalating war of words, while putting down rumors of forming an alliance for the presidential election.

On Monday, Lee Jun-seok, head of the People Power Party, hit back at Ahn Cheol-soo’s barbed comments, claiming it is the People’s Party that was “immoral” during the Seoul mayor election held last year.

“Talking about the candidate in third place is now called ‘immoral,’” Lee said in a Facebook post, referring to Ahn who has been coming in third following other candidates Lee Jae-myung and Yoon Suk-yeol in the polls.

“I feel sorry for the third-place candidate who is trying to attract interest through blunt words,” he wrote. Referring to the Seoul mayoral election held last year, he said, “It was immoral of your party (People’s Party) to use rumors to try to win the unification at the time.”

On Sunday, Lee wrote on social media, “Though Ahn says he is not interested in unification, all he talks about is unification. His head must be full of it.” He was responding to Ahn’s earlier remark that “(Unification) will not be possible as Lee is strongly opposed to it.”

 
Presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo speaks with researchers at UNIST, Monday. (Yonhap)
Presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo speaks with researchers at UNIST, Monday. (Yonhap)


Following Lee’s Sunday post, Shin Na-ri, deputy spokesperson for the People’s Party election committee, made an official announcement that said “Lee, filled with his own inferiority complex, should immediately stop his immoral and absurd statements.”

“Everyone knows who wanted the unification more in the Seoul mayor election last year,” Shin said, referring to the then-candidate, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon. Shin added, “How can (Lee) mock Ahn who helped then-candidate Oh’s election campaign for the greater cause which was the change of power?”

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
