WINNER's Lee Seung-hoon tests positive for coronavirus

Lee Seung-hoon, a member of K-pop boy group WINNER, tested positive for the new coronavirus Monday, the group's agency said.



"WINNER's Lee Seung-hoon was confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 today," YG Entertainment said, adding the other three members -- Kang Seung-yoon, Kim Jin-woo and Song Min-ho -- have tested negative.



Lee first received a positive test result from a self-diagnosis kit Sunday, which was conducted preemptively ahead of his personal filming schedule, according to the agency. All band members have since immediately suspended their schedules and taken PCR tests, and only Lee has been confirmed to have the virus.



Lee is vaccinated and showed no symptoms of the virus before testing positive, the agency said.



"We will spare no support for Lee's rapid recovery, as well as the health and safety of our artists," YG said. "We will faithfully cooperate with the epidemiological survey of the quarantine authorities and take all necessary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19." (Yonhap)