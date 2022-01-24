 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
National

Firefighters battling fire at fiber factory in Ulsan

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 24, 2022 - 09:33       Updated : Jan 24, 2022 - 09:33

This Monday, photo provided by Ulsan Fire Department shows a fire that broke out at a synthetic fiber manufacturing factory of Hyosung TNC Corp. in the southeastern city of Ulsan the previous day. (Ulsan Fire Department)
This Monday, photo provided by Ulsan Fire Department shows a fire that broke out at a synthetic fiber manufacturing factory of Hyosung TNC Corp. in the southeastern city of Ulsan the previous day. (Ulsan Fire Department)
Firefighters have been trying overnight to put out a blaze that broke out at a synthetic fiber manufacturing factory in the southeastern city of Ulsan on Sunday, authorities said.

The fire broke out at 6:55 p.m. at a combined seven-story factory of Hyosung TNC Corp. and has not been contained for over 11 hours, according to the Ulsan Fire Department.

Two of the factory's workers were sent to a hospital after inhaling smoke while trying to extinguish the fire at an early stage.

The fire is assumed to have started on the first basement floor and spread to upper levels and a nearby storage warehouse, firefighters said.

Ulsan Fire Department has mobilized a total of 650 firefighters, and 80 fire engines and trucks to contain the blaze in cooperation with fire authorities of neighboring areas of the city of Busan and Gyeongsang Provinces. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114