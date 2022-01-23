[Herald Interview] ‘Street Dance Girls Fighter’ winner Turns wants to be remembered

The winning crew of Mnet’s “Street Dance Girls Fighter,” Turns poses for photos at CJ ENM’s headquarters in Seoul, last week. (Mnet)

South Korean high schoolers’ jaw-dropping dance performances and their high energy surprised many both in and out of the country in Mnet’s latest dance competition, “Street Dance Girls Fighter.” Among the 40 participants, Turns took home the top honor, mesmerizing both judges and viewers with their creative talent and professionalism.



While six finalists delivered their final performances earlier this month, Turns seized the stage by earning the highest scores from live voting by viewers, previous mission scores and judges’ average scores in the final day’s first and second rounds. The result left “no room for doubt” for many viewers. Some even expected the team’s victory from the beginning of the show.



“(Winning) hasn’t really hit us yet. Although we aimed to win first place, the result was unpredictable. ... Since all the finalists were highly qualified, we were rather worried, what if they show new styles of performances like us to enthrall viewers,” Turns’ Song Hee-soo, 18, said during an interview with The Korea Herald at CJ ENM’s headquarters in Seoul.



Eighteen-year-old team leader Jo Na-in said the crew’s persistence in the face of challenges was the main factor behind their victory. The five of them tried out new concepts and dance moves throughout the show, thanks to their mentor YGX, who helped the team to find its unique style rather than becoming “little YGX.”





