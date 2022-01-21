Court allows YouTube outlet to broadcast most of Yoon's wife's taped conversations

People Power Party presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol’s spouse, Kim Keon-hee, apologizes in public on Dec. 26, 2021 for the controversy over her career allegations. (Yonhap)

A court on Friday allowed a YouTube-based media outlet to broadcast most of its recordings of phone conversations between one of its staffers and the wife of main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol.



In an injunction suit launched by Kim Keon-hee, Yoon's wife, the Seoul Southern District Court allowed Voice of Seoul to disclose the recordings, except for parts that delve into private matters of Kim's family and conversations between Kim and third party entities.



The existence of the recorded conversations, which allegedly took place between July and December of last year, was revealed after it was learned last week that public broadcaster MBC acquired them in order to air a series of exposes on Kim.



MBC aired part of the recordings Sunday after receiving a court's permission in an injunction case launched by Kim before the broadcast. But the broadcaster announced Thursday it decided not to air a second segment this Sunday "after reviewing many conditions."



Kim, who had sought another injunction against MBC, dropped the suit earlier in the day.



Allegations surrounding Kim have served as liabilities for Yoon in terms of public approval. Kim came under fire last month for allegedly falsifying or embellishing her credentials on resumes she sent to two local universities in 2007 and 2013 to apply for a teaching position. (Yonhap)