Military reports 66 more COVID-19 cases

Ministry of National Defense (Yonhap)

South Korea's military on Friday reported 66 additional COVID-19 cases, including 53 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,828.



Of the new cases, 57 are from the Army, five from the Air Force, one from the Navy and three from units under the direct control of the defense ministry.



The Army infection count included 17 service members and trainees at a boot camp in Nonsan, 213 kilometers south of Seoul, according to an informed source.



Currently, 345 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,990 are breakthrough cases. (Yonhap)