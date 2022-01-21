 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Entertainment

Political drama, pirate film set to compete at holiday box office

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 21, 2022 - 10:15       Updated : Jan 21, 2022 - 10:15
This image provided by Megabox Plus M shows a scene from
This image provided by Megabox Plus M shows a scene from "Kingmaker." (Megabox Plus M)
Two homegrown movies will hit local theaters next week to lure film buffs and holiday shoppers ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday.

"Kingmaker" and "The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure" will open Wednesday, three days before the five-day Lunar New Year holiday begins. The first day of the new year based on the lunar calendar falls on Feb. 1 this year.

The political film "Kingmaker" depicts the subtle relationship between Kim Woon-beom (Seol Kyung-gu), an opposition party candidate who dreams of becoming the president, and Seo Chang-dae (Lee Sun-kyun), a capable election strategist who leads behind-the-scenes election campaigns for Kim, in the 1960s.

It is motivated by a famous but mysterious election tactician in the 1960-70s, Eom Chang-rok, who worked for Kim Dae-jung, who became the country's president in 1998 after a decadeslong political career.

Director Byun Sung-hyun's latest work has been attracting wide public attention as the fact-based, straight-ahead political film will be released about a month before the presidential election slated for March 9.

The upcoming Korean fantasy adventure "The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure" is a typical fun and exciting pirate film targeting families and casual filmgoers for the family-gathering holiday season.

The film depicts the adventures of Muchi (Kang Ha-neul) and Haerang (Han Hyo-joo), who look for tons of royal treasure from the collapsed Goryeo Dynasty. It boasts amazing ship battles, sword fights, and bloody struggles against massive sea creatures and hidden monsters, coupled with quality visual effects.

It is eying the revival of the success of its 2014 predecessor, "The Pirates," which attracted 8.6 million moviegoers with a star-studded cast and humor.

It is the first time in two years that Korean flicks will go head-to-head ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, one of the two most important traditional holidays in the country, regarded as a high season for the local cinema scene as blockbuster movies compete before the spring season.

"The atmosphere seems to be good with two big blockbusters to be running and eased distancing rules," said an official from CJ CGV, a leading multiplex chain. "But I'm concerned that the rapid spread of the omicron variant might hurt the holiday vibes."

Last year when the Lunar New Year fell in mid-February, most big-name films postponed theatrical releases due to a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in the winter and tightened social distancing in theaters.

A total of 707,000 people went to the movies during the four-day Lunar New Year holiday weekend in February 2021, just one-seventh of the more than 4.9 million attendees tallied over the previous year's holiday. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114