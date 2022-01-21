 Back To Top
National

Govt. to lower age of eligibility for COVID-19 treatment pills from 65 to 60: PM

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 21, 2022 - 09:30       Updated : Jan 21, 2022 - 09:30
A pharmacist checks boxes containing Paxlovid, COVID-19 treatment pills developed by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc., at a drugstore in Seoul last Friday, as South Korea began to prescribe and administer COVID-19 treatment pills the same day, starting with patients with a weak immune system and those over the age of 65. (Yonhap)
A pharmacist checks boxes containing Paxlovid, COVID-19 treatment pills developed by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc., at a drugstore in Seoul last Friday, as South Korea began to prescribe and administer COVID-19 treatment pills the same day, starting with patients with a weak immune system and those over the age of 65. (Yonhap)
The government will lower the age of eligibility for COVID-19 treatment pills from 65 to 60 to better contain the spread of the omicron variant, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Friday.

Kim announced the measure during a COVID-19 response meeting held a day after President Moon Jae-in said omicron has become the dominant strain in the country.

The first batch of Pfizer Inc.'s COVID-19 treatment pills arrived in the country last week to be administered first to those with compromised immune systems and those aged 65 and above. (Yonhap)
