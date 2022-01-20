[Election 2022] Fan clubs and phone recordings, candidates’ wives in spotlight

The composite photo of Kim Keon-hee, the wife of Yoon Suk-yeol, the presidential candidate from the main opposition People Power Party. (Kim’s online fan club “Keon Love”)



As the presidential election is drawing near, an unexpected figure jumped into the spotlight: Kim Keon-hee, the wife of Yoon Suk-yeol, the candidate from the main opposition People Power Party.



After controversial recordings of her phone call with a reporter were published last weekend, Kim has gained an unusual fandom, with her online fan club witnessing its members grow exponentially in only a couple of days.



While the latest phenomenon reflects the high expectations the electorate holds for the country’s first lady, experts warn the excessive attention shows “lopsided voyeurism” that could hurt democracy in the long run.



Scandals, allegations and fan clubs



In presidential elections, public attention often follows the spouses of the presidential nominees, and parties are always ready to dig up dirt on rivals.



Since her husband was chosen as the main opposition party’s presidential candidate, Kim has been the subject of unchecked rumors. One such rumor is that she worked as a hostess at hotel nightclubs. In addition, allegations about her past have made headlines.



As a portion of recordings of Kim’s private phone call was made public by local broadcaster MBC on Sunday, her uncensored remarks -- those undermining the country’s #MeToo movement and showing support for a former governor serving jail time for sexual abuse -- immediately came under fire.



But some comments critical of both the conservative and liberal blocs, and showing the couple’s political inclinations were also perceived as “candid” and “refreshing,” overturning the expectation that the revelation would hurt Yoon’s reputation.



Her online fan club “Keon Love,” which was launched on Dec. 19, and had only about 200 members on Saturday, saw its membership grow rapidly in the past week after the recordings were publicized. As of Thursday afternoon, the fan club had over 39,000 members.



The front page of the fan club site shows a composite photo of Kim’s face on a Wonder Woman movie poster and links to a collection of social media posts idolizing her.



Her mysterious background and unique character also appear to have drawn people’s attention, Eom Gyeong-yeong, director of the Zeitgeist Institute, told The Korea Herald.



“Kim appears to have lived a life different from the society’s ‘normal’ standards. For example, her late marriage may have increased people’s curiosity,” Eom said. Kim and Yoon married in 2012, when Kim was in her early 40s and Yoon was in his 50s.



The private conversation that showed of her character also appears to have triggered public interest in Kim, who has been keeping a low profile despite calls for her to appear at campaign activities for Yoon.



Lee Seung-bae, husband of Justice Party presidential candidate Sim Sang-jeung appears on an entertainment program by SBS in December. The subtitle reads, "husband working at home." (Screencaptured from SBS YouTube channel)



Public vetting of spouses



The public attention is not only focused on Kim Keon-hee. Ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung’s wife Kim Hye-gyeong has also been in the limelight, since Lee was the governor of Gyeonggi Province.



Kim Hye-gyeong has faced public scrutiny for her past actions and attitude several times, most recently when her telephone conversation with Lee’s niece was leaked. Although the phone call was private family matter, her hostile demeanor and use of foul language came under fire.



Because most presidential candidates have been men, their wives have often been the subject of attention. But after Sim Sang-jeung, the presidential candidate of the progressive Justice Party, appeared on a reality show in December with her husband, he was also seen as being a “supportive husband.”



The physical appearances and attire of the spouses of candidate’s spouses are also a common point of interest during this election season. A local monthly publication recently interviewed “gwansang” experts, or face-reading prophets, to analyze the facial features of the spouses to describe their personalities, and to predict if they are born with the “luck and energy” to lead their husbands if they are elected as president.



“(The excessive attention to the spouses) appears to reflect the lopsided voyeurism rampant in society,” Eom said.



Eom warned that the scandals and rumors that have been raised are mostly private matters, and have come to distract important discussions on the candidates and their capabilities to handle state affairs.



“(Excessive attention on spouses) can lead to cynicism and satire in politics, and it could damage the cause of political parties and democracy in the long run.”





