Entertainment

‘2022 Camping Music Festival’ to go ahead next month despite pandemic

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Jan 20, 2022 - 14:37       Updated : Jan 20, 2022 - 14:37
Poster image of "2022 Camping Music Festival" (ModernBoy Entertainment)
Poster image of “2022 Camping Music Festival” (ModernBoy Entertainment)
A two-day music festival will bring together K-pop musicians like modern rock band Monni, Broccoli, You Too and indie singer-songwriter Yun DDan DDan next month to provide comfort to music fans who are exhausted from COVID-19, according to the festival’s organizer Thursday.

“2022 Camping Music Festival” will take place at Nodeul Live House on Nodeul Island, central Seoul, on Feb. 26-27, according to ModernBoy Entertainment. Under the theme of “Musical Journey in Downtown,” the 2-year-old music event venue will be decorated like a camping site.

Three sessions are scheduled for the two-day event. Two musicians will be on stage per session. Rock bands Gift and Monni at noon on Feb. 26, and Yun DDan DDan and Broccoli, You Too at 7 p.m. on the same day, while Tantara Project and indie pop singer Zitten will perform for the last session, starting from 5 p.m. on Feb. 27.

The music festival will follow the government’s social distancing measures. Mask wearing, body temperature checks and social distance between seats will be mandatory. People who have received a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or show proof of a negative PCR test result that is less than 48 hours old can enter the venue.

Tickets for the upcoming festival will be made available in order of session online at Yes24 from noon on Jan. 28.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
