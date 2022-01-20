[Herald Interview] MZ generation are key players shaping the hotel industry

Andrew Ashdown, Park Hyatt Seoul’s general manager speaks during an interview with The Korea Herald, Tuesday. (Kim Hae-yeon/ The Korea Herald)

Park Hyatt Seoul General Manager Andrew Ashdown has fond memories of running room to room as a child in a hotel his parent operated. Being in a hotel always triggers positive emotions for him and as the new general manager of Park Hyatt‘s Seoul location, he wishes to inspire guests and create lasting memories.



In doing so, finding connections that inspire millennials and Generation Z is a starting point for creating better content, said Ashdown, who took the post in November, after three years as General Manager of Park Hyatt Busan.



Ashdown noted that his attempt to inspire guests and deliver are particularly well received by the MZ generation, which he deems a major force of the hotel industry.



In recent years, a major portion of hotel staycationers are those in their 20s and 30s and have emerged as big spenders in the industry. To target this segment, Park Hyatt Seoul has been working to create opportunities for them to have stronger voices in the field.



“Personally, I think we’re very lucky to have a lot of young and energetic members on our team. Staff who are members of the MZ generation themselves have a deep understanding of guests’ needs.” he said during an interview with The Korea Herald, Tuesday.



Ashdown learned through communicating one-on-one with younger staff members that they are willing to share unique, hard-to-find experiences with others. Given this, social media became a popular and interesting communication platform for the MZ generation, according to Ashdown.



‘Gourmet at the Park’ winter dinner set at Park Hyatt Seoul (Park Hyatt Seoul)