Life&Style

[Eye Plus] Time travel to Japan’s Edo period at Nijimori Studio

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Jan 22, 2022 - 16:01       Updated : Jan 22, 2022 - 16:01
Nijimori Studio, a theme park located in Dongducheon, Gyeonggi Province, north of Seoul, features a set of buildings that bring visitors back to Japan’s Edo period (1603-1867). 

The theme park had been used as a filming site for several local TV dramas and variety shows, including Netflix‘s original mystery entertainment series “Busted!” as well as SBS suspense drama “The Penthouse: War in Life” and MBC‘s “Those Who Cross the Line.” 
The set then turned into a 30,183-square-meter theme park to serve as a cultural bridge between the two countries. Since opening in September last year, it has become a popular tourist spot, especially as overseas travel has become harder to come by amid concerns of COVID-19. 
Surrounding the mountain Chilbongsan, Japanese traditional wooden houses are huddled at the theme park known as “Dongducheon’s Japanese village.” 
When passing the traditional Japanese gate , or torii, visitors can find a street decorated with multiple Japanese props including signs, paper lanterns and mailboxes. There are also bookstores, cafes, prop stores and even ryokan -- traditional Japanese inns. 
Visitors can also rent Japanese kimono or early Japanese armor -- o-yoroi -- and stroll around the park with traditional clothes as well. 
Restaurants, bakeries and convenience stores sell various Japanese food and snacks such as sushi, udon, sake and ramen, where visitors can fully feel the Japanese atmosphere. The entrance fee is 20,000 won.
Photos by Park Hyun-koo
Written by Jie Ye-eun

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
