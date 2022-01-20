[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Special Delivery

(Korea)

Opened Jan. 12

Action

Directed by Park Dae-min



Special delivery driver Eun-ha (Park So-dam) mainly works for a criminal group. She delivers anything that cannot be delivered legally. One day, Eun-ha receives a mission to deliver Seo-won (Jung Hyeon-jun), a young boy that a criminal group is chasing after. When she decides to save him, she becomes a target of not only the crime group, but also associated corrupt police officers.





Sing 2

(US)

Opened Jan. 5

Animation

Directed by Garth Jennings



After the audition, Buster Moon and his cast of underdogs take on another challenge to perform at the most prestigious venue, the Crystal Tower Theater in glamorous Redshore City. But the competition is intense. To make it to the prestigious stage, Buster tries to convince the world’s most reclusive rock legend, lion Clay Calloway, to perform with them.





The Policeman’s Lineage

(Korea)

Opened Jan. 5

Crime

Directed by Lee Kyu-man



Kang-yoon (Cho Jin-woong) is a cop who is not afraid of conducting illegal investigations or even joining hands with criminals to make an arrest. On the other hand, there is Min-jae (Choi Woo-shik), a cop with strict ethics. Min-jae is sent to Kang-yoon’s team to secretly keep an eye on him.



