Military reports 35 more COVID-19 cases

A soldier gets a booster shot at an inoculation center in Yongin, 49 kilometers south of Seoul, in this photo released by the Ministry of National Defense on Dec. 15, 2021. (Ministry of National Defense)

South Korea's military on Thursday reported 35 additional COVID-19 cases, with all of them being breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,762.



Of the new cases, 27 are from the Army, five from the Air Force, two from the Navy and one from a unit under the direct control of the defense ministry.



Currently, 299 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,937 are breakthrough cases. (Yonhap)