[Graphic News] By the numbers: Stats that tell the story of Biden's first year

By some counts, President Joe Biden can lay claim to a banner first year in office. But the numbers also reveal plenty of setbacks.
Most Americans got their COVID-19 vaccines, but other countries fared better. Economic growth surged; so did inflation. America exited Afghanistan, but the war ended with a chaotic evacuation and a suicide bombing that killed 13 US troops. Pandemic aid and infrastructure bills passed. Pricey legislation to advance Biden’s social and climate proposals shrunk and then stalled. (AP)
Some notable numbers from Biden's first year:
By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com
